Obituaries

BATTISTINO. On September 5, at RSA Gesu Maestro, Balsamo, Milan, Sr MARIA SAVERIA, passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by her community in Italy the Pie Discepole del Divin Maestro, her family in Malta, Mary and her husband Vincent, Joseph and his wife Mary, Anthony and his wife Frida, the families of her deceased brothers Lino, Gaspare and Vincent, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place on Monday, September 7, in Turin. Mass for her repose will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sep-tember 15, at 6.15pm, at the church of All Souls, Tarxien. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMPBELL. On September 7, at St James Capua Hospital, ANNA MARIA, of Birkirkara, aged 57, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband John, and children David and Veronica, her parents Wallace and Margo, her brother Franco and his wife Joyce, her brothers-in-law Frank and Richard, Saviour and Mariella, Joseph and Ingrid, her nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Capua St James Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, at 7.45am for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice and id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On September 7, ANTHONY (Tony), of Sliema, aged 80, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Denise née Anastasi, his dearest daughter Daniela and her husband Roberto Bugeja, his beloved grand-daughter Giulia, his sister-in-law Joan and her husband Robert Pace Bonello, nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, September 10, at 8.30am for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CHIARAMONTE. On September 5, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ANNA, known as Ninette, aged 99, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Her life is celebrated by her beloved son Michael, her brother William, her sister Hilda and families, and all who have had the joy of Ninette in their lives. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, September 10, at 8am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at the Divine Mercy cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On September 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Birkirkara, widow of Gerald, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Tessie and her husband Joseph Fenech, Perit Mannie, widower of Catherine, her grandchildren Cherilyn, Oriana, Paul, Michelangelo, Andreas, Imperia and Ruben, her brothers Lino and Melkis, her in-law Charles, their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, September 8, at 3.30pm for St Mary’s old church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Attard Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RUNZA. On Sunday, September 6, GAETANO, of Ħamrun, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Stella, his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Tuesday, September 8, at 1.30pm, for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the grave of St Joseph Band Club, Ħamrun, at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On September 4, CARMEN, aged 75, passed away peacefully to join her brother Emidio and parents Connie and Joseph. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Maryrose, Monica, Antoinette and son Christian and his family, Anika and Ethan and her brother Paul and wife Elizabeth and their children Daniel and Rita and fiancé John. She will also be dearly missed by other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, September 10, at 8am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In sweet remembrance of MARK (Coxter) who left us for eternal life three years ago. Sorely missed by his family and friends. ‘To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die’. Rest in peace.

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – LINA and RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear parents who passed away on 8.9.2008 and 12.9.1993, respectively. May the Lord, grant them eternal rest. Sylvia, Dorothy and their families.

CARUANA GALIZIA – VICTOR, who died on this day in 1968. Lovingly remembered by his family.

FELLS. Cherished memories of IAN, today being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Marjut, his daughter Christine, her husband Wayne and his granddaughter Chloe, his brother Michael and his wife Karin and his nephew Simon. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of BARBARA ANN, née Douthwaite, on the 49th anniversary of her demise.

If we could visit Heaven, on this our saddest day,

Maybe for a moment, our pain would go away.

We’d put our arms around you Mum, and whisper words so true

That living life without you is so very hard to do.

We cannot bring the old days back when we were all together

But loving thoughts and memories will stay with us forever.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MILLER. Unforgettable memories of our beloved PATRICK, especially today, the second anniversary of his death. Sorely missed by all his cousins and their families. May he rest in peace.

MILLER. Cherished memories of our dearest PATRICK, who passed away two years ago today. Deeply missed and never to be forgotten by his cousins Ray and Simone, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – LINA. Remembering and missing my beloved mother on the anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tanya.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of a beloved father GEORGE on the anniversary of his passing away. Jojo, Angela, Patrick and Rebecca.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of CARMEN, on the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Mariella-Pia and her fiancé Kevin and Gabriella, her sisters Anna and Marie, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. Her cherished memory lives on in all who knew her. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, at St Catherine’s Old People’s Home, Attard and at the MSSP Oratory, both at 7pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.