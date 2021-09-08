Obituary

FRANKS. Rev. JOHN EDWARD FRANKS. Leaves to mourn his wife Lena Naudi née de Bono, his son Jonathan and his daughter Sarah Savage, his stepsons Alfred and Simon Naudi, many relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. Cremation will be in Basingstoke, UK, today at 3.30pm. Rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. MARK (Coxter). No one can replace the unique person you were. Sorely missed by his children Maxine and Nigel, their mother Nathalie, his brothers, sisters and in-laws. Rest in peace.

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grand-father, today the 24th anniver-sary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – LINA AND RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear parents on the anniversaries of their passing away on 8.9.2008 and 12.9.1993, respectively. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. Sylvia and George, Dorothy and John and their families.

FELLS. Cherished memories of IAN today being the 13th anni-versary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Marjut, his daughter Christine, her husband Wayne and his granddaughter Chloe, his brother Michael and his wife Karin and his nephew Simon. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

MILLER. Unforgettable memo-ries of our beloved PATRICK, especially today, the third anni-versary of his death. Sorely missed by all his cousins and their families. May he rest in peace.

MILLER. Cherished memories of our dear cousin PATRICK, who passed away three years ago today. Deeply missed and never to be forgotten by Ray and Simone, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID PULLICINO – JOHN. In loving memory today, the 56th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his children and families. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SATARIANO – GEORGE. In loving memory of my dear father on the anniversary of his passing. James and Oriel.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of our father GEORGE on the 56th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by JoJo and Angela.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Fantastic top quality art materials. www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.