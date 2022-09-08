Obituaries

CASSAR. On September 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIANNA, aged 96. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lewis and his wife Linda, Emilia Calleja Cassar (Amy) and her husband Eleno, and Doreen, widow of her son Lawrence, and her grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, September 9, at 3pm at St Nicholas of Tolentine Augustinian church, Tarxien. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HABER. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, also know as Ċensu, of Valletta, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pauline née Pellegrini, his children David and his wife Silvana, Mario and his wife Sonia, his grandchildren Cassandra Kay, Rebekah, Allyxenya, Ryan and Thomas, his brothers Nazzareno and Frans, his wife’s brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 9, at 8.30am, for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PEARSALL. On September 7, CLIVE, aged 78, passed away peacefully during his sleep at night. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Marilyn and nephew Richard, his best friend David Diacono, numerous other friends and also friends from the Manoel Theatre and various Dance Academies. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, September 9, at Marsascala parish church, at 10.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Many thanks go towards the staff of Villa Messina where he was residing.

SCHEMBRI. On September 6, GRACE, aged 61, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. She will be deeply missed by her husband David, her precious sons Keith and his wife Iona, Wayne and his wife Sarah, Kyle and his fiancée Jessica, her beloved granddaughter Emilia, her siblings Sebastian, Emmanuel, Margaret, Mary, Rita, Josette, Michael, Eleanore and all their families, her father-in-law George, her brother-in-law Joe, her work colleagues, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 10, at 8am, at St Sebastian church, Qormi. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the support that they have received during such difficult times.

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. “In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill”.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

The location of the Requiem Mass in memory of JOSEPHINE FRENDO today, Thursday, September 8, at 6.30pm, has now been moved to St Joseph Home, Santa Venera. The one of Saturday, September 10, remains at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – MARK (Coxter). On the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Gone but not forgotten, gone but ever here.

No longer living in this world, but always and ever near.

Remembered by Nathalie and their children Maxine and partner David and Nigel and Yana, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. May he rest in eternal peace.

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – LINA and RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear parents on the anniversaries of their passing away on 8.9.2008 and 12.9.1993, respectively. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. Sylvia and George, Dorothy and John and their families.

FELLS. Cherished memories of IAN today being the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Marjut, his daughter Christine, her husband Wayne and his granddaughter Chloe, his brother Michael and his wife Karin and his nephew Simon. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of BARBARA ANNE née Douthwaite on the 51st anniversary of her death.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name,

All we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.

Your memory’s our keepsake with which we’ll never part,

God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.

Forever in our heart, thoughts and prayers. Her loving children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great- grandchildren .

LANFRANCO – GUIDO. In loving memory on the first anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts. His wife, Salvina, his children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, Stephen, grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt, Amik and John, Greta, and great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael and Ema.

MILLER. Unforgettable memories of my dear cousin PATRICK who passed away four years ago today. Rock on, dear Pat. Always remembered, Gerald.

MILLER. Unforgettable memories of our beloved PATRICK, especially today, the fourth anniversary of his death. Sorely missed by all his cousins and their families. May he rest in peace.

MILLER. Cherished memories of our dear cousin PATRICK, who passed away four years ago today. Deeply missed and never to be forgotten by Ray and Simone, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SATARIANO – GEORGE. In loving memory of a dear father on the anniversary of his passing, his son James and Oriel. May he rest in peace.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of GEORGE on the 57th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Jojo and Angela Patrick and Rebekah.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.

