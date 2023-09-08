Obituary

CALLEJA – KARL, passed away on September 6, aged 65. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Mikiel and his wife Michelle, Laura and Alfred James, his mother Dorothy Calleja, née Haber, his grandchildren Ivy and Oscar, his ex-wife Isabelle Ragonesi, his ex-partner Sue Caruana, his sister Ingrid and her husband Anthony Gruppetta, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 11, at 12.30pm for Our Lady Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Requiem Mass

Today being the trigesima die since the passing of ADRIAN STRICKLAND, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered at 11.30 on Sunday, September 10 at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 26th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO – LINA and RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear parents on the anniversary of their passing away on September 8, 2008 and September 12, 1993 respectively. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. Sylvia and George, Dorothy and John and their families.

BONELLO – MAURICE JV on the anniversary of his passing to a better life. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

FELLS. Cherished memories of IAN, today being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Marjut, his daughter Christine, her husband Wayne and his granddaughter Chloe, his brother Michael and his wife Karin and his nephew Simon. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of BARBARA ANNE, née Douthwaite, on the 52nd anniversary of her death.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name,

All we have are memories,

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory’s our keepsake

With which we’ll never part,

God has you in His keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Forever in our heart, thoughts and prayers. Her loving children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LANFRANCO – GUIDO. In loving memory on the second anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts. His wife, Salvina, his children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, Stephen, grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt, Amik and John, Greta, and great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael and Ema.

MILLER. Cherished memories of our dear cousin PATRICK who passed away five years ago today. Deeply missed and never to be forgotten by Ray and Simone, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.

In loving memory of a devoted mother MAUD BIANCHI being the 14th anniversary of her demise. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8.30am at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Forever in our thoughts and prayers Her children Louis, Madeleine and Veronica, and their respective families. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday”.

