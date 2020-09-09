Obituaries

CARUANA. On September 7, ANTHONY (Tony), of Sliema, aged 80, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Denise née Anastasi, his dearest daughter Daniela and her husband Roberto Bugeja, his beloved grand-daughter Giulia, his sister-in-law Joan and her husband Robert Pace Bonello, nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 10, at 8.30am for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SHIELDS. On August 31, ERIC DOBSON, aged 85, formerly of Gżira, passed away at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester, UK, after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, three children and two grandchildren. The funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 10.40am, at the Chester Blacon Crematorium. The family requests no flowers though donations can be made on his behalf in memory of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of my beloved husband GEORGE, on the 23rd anniversary of his sudden demise. Warm and beautiful memories. Gone from me too soon. Forever loved and missed, Dawn.

BORG. 23 years since you left us so abruptly dearest GEORGE, son and brother-in-law, but still so much part of us. Very sadly missed. Marie and Neil, Sandy, Keith and Hayley Marshall.

BUSUTTIL. Treasured memories of MOLLY, a wonderful mother and grandmother, on the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Gone but never forgotten. Edith, Muriel, Martin, David, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

CARUANA CURRAN – LOUISE. Unforgotten, unforgettable, moving in paths of glory with her dear mother Kate (d. 1976) and her beloved father Maurice (d. 2015) and the angels, who passed in 1968. Darling sister of Simone and Paul.

CASOLANI. Loving and cherished memories of our dearest DOROTHY, a joyful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. On the seventh anniversary of her passing, you are still dearly missed by us all and always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant you eternal rest.

NAUDI. In everlasting memory of our dear LOUIS, a loving husband and an even better father, today the 16th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts, Anne (Flossie), Matthew, Peter and Michael. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, what would we give to hear your voice and see your face again. Today’s 7pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be said in his memory.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear brother-in-law LOUIS who passed away 16 years ago today. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Jenny, Gillian, Susan, Timmy, John, Angie and their families.

NAUDI – LOUIS. In fondest memory of a much beloved brother and uncle, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mariella and Peter, Marceline, Joseph and Vicky and their respective families. May God grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Remembering with much love our son-in-law LOUIS, on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. John and Monica Camilleri.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of CARMEN, on the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Mariella-Pia and her fiancé Kevin and Gabriella, her sisters Anna and Marie, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. Her cherished memory lives on in all who knew her. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Wednesday, September 9, at St Catherine’s Old People’s Home, Attard, and at the MSSP Oratory, both at 7pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

