Obituaries

APAP BOLOGNA SCEBERRAS D’AMICO INGUANEZ. On September 7, at his home in Mdina, The Most Noble Prof. CARMEL, Baron of Diar il-Bniet and of Buqana, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 82. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Ann, née Cassar Torreggiani, his son Francesco, his daughter Kristina and her husband Prof. Paul Sant Cassia, his son James and his wife Jeanette née Battles, his daughter Stephanie and her husband Dr. Martin Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his grandchildren Austin, Alexander, Adam, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia, his sister Marlene and her husband Austin Attard Montalto, his in-laws and their relative spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina, on Saturday, September 11, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 10.30am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, BALDASSARE, aged 89, of Sliema, husband of the late Viviane, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Carl and his wife Maria, Mario and his partner Olga, his grandchildren Reuben and his wife Kay, Peter, Stephen and his fiancée Gabriella, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Friday, September 10, at 8.30am, for the parish church of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LANFRANCO. On September 8, GUIDO, passed away peacefully, aged 90. His loss is mourned by his wife Salvina, his children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, and Stephen; his grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt and Shianne, Amik and John, Greta and Boris; his great-grandchildren Hayley, Michael and Ema. He is also survived by his four brothers, Antoine, Josie, Robert and Edwin, and their spouses, and by his in-laws, nephews and nieces and by Celine Schembri Wismayer and Claude Marguerat. The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 11, at 9am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart sanctuary, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Imperial nursing home, Sliema, for their dedicated and impeccable care during his last days.

In Memoriam

BORG. My dearest husband GEORGE on the 24th anniversary of his sad passing.

Forever loved and missed

No longer in my life to share

But in my heart, you’re always there.

Your loving wife Dawn.

BORG. In loving memory of our dear GEORGE, son and brother-in-law on his anniversary and always. So sudden, so loved, so missed. Treasure him Lord in your garden of rest. Marie, Neil, Sandy, Keith and Hayley Marshall.

BORG – GEORGE. Loving and cherished memories of a dear son on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his mother Dorothy, his sister Simone and her husband Pierre Galea, his nephew Alan and niece Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. Cherished memo-ries of MOLLY, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the anniversary of her calling to eternal glory. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, David, Muriel, Martin, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

CARUANA CURRAN – LOUISE. Unforgotten, unforgettable, moving in paths of glory with her dear mother Kate (d. 1976) and her beloved father Maurice (d. 2015) and the angels, who passed in 1968. Darling sister of Simone and Paul.

MAHTANI BALANI. In loving memory of our beloved sister MARY on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always remembered by her husband Kishu, her only son Sanjiv, her sister Manju Vaswani, her brothers Vishnu, Vijay and their spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Om Shanti.

NAUDI – LOUIS. In loving memory of a beloved brother and uncle on the 17th anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts. Mariella and Peter, Marceline, Joseph and Vicky, and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of CARMEN, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin, and Gabriella, her sisters Anna and Marie, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. Her cherished memory lives on in all who knew her. May the Lord she loved so much grant her eternal rest. Kindly remember her in your prayers as she watches over us all.

