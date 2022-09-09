Obituary

VELLA. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Birkirkara, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters Mario and his wife Doris, Anna and her husband Pawlu, Tony and his wife Nathalie, Doris and her husband Johnnie, Lourdes and her husband Joseph, Darren and Sharon, children of his late sister Carmen, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 9, at 3pm for Santa Maria parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of MAURICE JV, on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BORG – GEORGE. Sweet and tender memories of a dear son, brother and uncle on the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with great love by his mother Dorothy, his sister Simone and her husband Pierre Galea, his nephew Alan and niece Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. Treasured memories of MOLLY, a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother, on the 18th anniversary of her passing into the Lord’s arms. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, David, Muriel, Martin, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

CARUANA CURRAN – LOUISE. Unforgotten, unforgettable, moving in paths of glory with her dear mother Kate (d. 1976) and her beloved father Maurice (d. 2015) and the angels, who passed in 1968. Darling sister of Simone and Paul.

CASOLANI. Loving and cherished memories of our dearest DOROTHY, a joyful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. On the ninth anniversary of her passing, you are still dearly missed by us all and always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant you eternal rest.

NAUDI – LOUIS. In fondest memory of a much beloved brother and uncle, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mariella and Peter, Marceline, Joseph and Vicky and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of CARMEN, on the third anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, her sisters Anna and Marie, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. Her cherished memory lives on in all who knew her. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Friday, September 9, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 7pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – MARY. Fondly remembered three years after her death, by her daughters Anna Zammit, Dorothy and her husband Richard Galea Debono, her sister Lydia and her husband Cecil Blake. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

