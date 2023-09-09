SAMMUT − ANTHONY. Passed away on September 6 at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 70 years. He leaves behind his wife Rhonda, daughter Tess and siblings Natalie, Rita, Anna, Frans and Vince, as well as extended family and friends.

The funeral will be held at St Patrick’s church on Monday, September 11, at 10am. Service will be followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, may he rest in peace. Gone but never forgotten.

In Memoriam

BORG. My dearest husband GEORGE on the 26th anniversary of his sad passing.

Forever loved and missed

No longer in my life to share

But in my heart, you’re always there.

Your loving wife Dawn.

BORG. In loving memory of our dear GEORGE, son and brother-in-law, on this his anniversary and always. So sudden, so loved, so missed. Treasure him Lord in your garden of rest. Marie, Neil, Sandy, Keith and Hayley Marshall.

BORG – GEORGE. Sweet and tender memories of a dear son, brother and uncle on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with great love by his mother Dorothy, his sister Simone and her husband Pierre Galea, his nephew Alan and niece Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA CURRAN – LOUISE. Unforgotten, unforgettable, moving in paths of glory with her dear mother Kate (d. 1976) and her beloved father Maurice (d. 2015) and the angels, who passed in 1968. Darling sister of Simone and Paul.

CASOLANI. Loving and cherished memories of our dearest DOROTHY, a joyful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. On the 10th anniversary of her passing, you are still dearly missed by us all and always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant you eternal rest.

TABONE. In ever-loving memory of CARMEN, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, her sisters Anna and Marie, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. Her cherished memory lives on in all who knew her. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, September 9, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 6pm. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – MARY. Fondly remembered four years after her death, by her daughters Anna Zammit, Dorothy and her husband Richard Galea Debono, her sister Lydia and her husband Cecil Blake. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, September 9, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Best European brands. New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.