Obituaries

BORG. On September 7, CHARLES, aged 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved brothers and sisters, Victor, Doris, George, Mary and her husband Saviour Pisani, John and his wife Lucy, Lilian and her husband Emmanuel Zammit, Alice and her husband Alfred Frendo, Alex and his wife Rita, Philip and his wife Appollonia, Joseph and his wife Monica, Anna and her husband John Mangion, his beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, September 9, at 1pm for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks go to the medical and nursing staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their dedication, care and support.

FALZON. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 68, departed this life peacefully to meet his father Emanuel, his mother Maria Annunziata and his brother Alfred, who preceded his passing, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings; Carmen Quintano, Josephine Bonavia, Phyllis, Paul, Saviour, Elizabeth Lofaro and Lillian, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Thursday, September 12, at 9.30am for St Helena Basilica, Birkirkara, where, at 10am, a celebration of his life, praesente cadavere, will be undertaken, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be much appreciated. Lift his soul towards you, Oh Lord. May he bask in your realm!

PACE. On September 7, at his residence, RONALD J., of Sliema, aged 92, passed away peacefully into God’s loving arms. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Adelina, his children Hugh and Cheryl, Alfred and Joanna, Margaret and Carol, Patricia and Michael, Brigitte, Christopher and Nando, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters Edith, Benna and Dora, his sister-in-law Rose, nephews and nieces, his dedicated carers Raycelle and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at St Julian’s parish church, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10, at 9am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI. On September 6, LOUIS, aged 90, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nancy nèe Cuschieri, his daughter Edwina and her husband Alfred Vassallo, his grandchildren Priscilla and her husband Marquis David Buttigieg de Piro, Melchior, his great grandchildren Isaac, Malcolm and Jack, his very devoted carer Estela Ganas, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia today, Monday, September 9, for Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (back entrance). No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. Grateful appreciation to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication.

In Memoriam

BORG – GEORGE. Cherished memories of a dear son, brother and uncle on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his mother Dorothy, his sister Simone and her husband Pierre, his nephew Alan and niece Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. Treasured memories of MOLLY, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the anniversary of her passing into the Lord’s arms. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Muriel, Martin, David, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

CARUANA CURRAN – LOUISE. Unforgotten, unforgettable, moving in paths of glory with her dear mother Kate (d. 1976) and her beloved father Maurice (d. 2015) and the angels, who passed in 1968. Darling sister of Paul.

CASOLANI. Loving and cherished memories of our dearest DOROTHY, a dear and loving wife, mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by us all and always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. In everlasting memory of our dear LOUIS, a loving husband and an even better father, today the 15th anniversary of his meeting with The Lord. Forever in our hearts, Anne (Flossie), Matthew, Peter and Michael. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, what would we give to hear your voice and see your face again. Mass in his memory will be celebrated tonight at 7.30 at Lapsi chapel, St Julians (opposite the Chinese Embassy). Everyone is welcome to attend.

NAUDI – LOUIS. In fondest memory of a much beloved brother and uncle, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mariella and Peter, Marceline, Joseph and Vicky and their respective families. May God grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Remembering with much love our son-in-law LOUIS on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. John and Monica Camilleri.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear brother-in-law LOUIS who passed away 15 years ago today. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Jenny, Gillian, Susan, Timmy, John, Angie and their families.

