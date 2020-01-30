The eighth edition of a festival on Christian art and culture focusing on the Pauline cult is being held in Rabat.

The annual music concert as part of the Agape festival is being held by Fondazzjoni Paulus, in collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, tomorrow.

The hour-long concert under the direction of Fondazzjoni Paulus’s and Maestro di Cappella of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Christopher Muscat, will feature the music of Vaughan Williams, Maurice Ravel, John Rutter, Joseph Vella, Agostino Nani and Christopher Muscat.

This year’s special highlight will be the soundtrack from the film Paul Apostle of Christ by Slovak composer Filip Olejka.

The concert is being held at the Collegiate church of St Paul in Rabat tomorrow at 7.30pm. For more information visit www.fondazzjonipaulus.org