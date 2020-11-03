An annual charity swim in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation will not be held this year because of COVID-19.

The Thomas Smith Christmas swim has been held for the past 21 years, with toddlers to veteran swimmers ending the year with a splash below Independence Gardens in Sliema, to collect funds for charity.

2019’s edition had also been cancelled at the last minute due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Event organiser Liana Cachia said that despite that cancellation, €4,000 had still been raised. Since the inception of the event, Thomas Smith, together with the swimmers’ donations have collected more than €124,000.

Cachia said that due to the current restrictions and to ensure no one is put at risk, the management decided to cancel this year’s event.