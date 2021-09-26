Malta’s largest HR conference is being held once again in person at the Hilton Conference Centre, St Julian’s, on November 12.

The FHRD conference has been a staple local event over the years, attracting HR professionals from all industries in Malta to network, listen to and discuss all things related to HR, training and business management. The pandemic has disrupted work processes and systems in many ways, and has accelerated current trends in remote working, e-commerce and automation, that are having a severe impact on the HR function within organisations around the world.

With this year’s theme being ‘HR 2021 – Beyond the pandemic’, local and international speakers will be examining aspects of the post-pandemic trends and the pandemic’s long-term influence and effect on the future of work. They will be delving into the new role the HR function has in supporting organisations moving forward and how HR professionals can make best use of tools and systems to retain talent. The speakers will also talk on the importance of data and how to use it to one’s advantage.

Gerrit Schimmelpenninck, director, Talent Insights and Research at Philips Electronics, will be opening the event with a keynote speech on ‘Using talent intelligence to strategise your comeback post pandemic’. He will discuss how Philips has developed a function called ‘talent intelligence’ which will ultimately help organisations to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“Every individual is responsible to make their own legacy”

The second keynote will be ‘The role of the employer branding during a crisis such as COVID-19 and beyond’ to be delivered by Vanessa Camenzuli, global people excellence and engagement manager. She will define employer branding while tackling certain myths around the topic and revealing the business benefits of living by an organisation’s values, irrelevant of the organisation’s size (or budget).

The morning will end with a panel discussion ‘Beyond the pandemic: the local perspective’ moderated by Claudine Attard from PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

This year’s panellists will be Stephanie Cacopardo from Melita; Marie Theobald from Hero Gaming and Emily Bonello from Baxter. During the live panel, these HR professionals will discuss issues affecting work in Malta beyond the pandemic and will conclude with insightful learnings and take-aways for the conference delegates.

The afternoon will feature another two keynotes as well as the much-anticipated HR Quality Mark presentation ceremony.

Arjen Swank, employee engagement and research specialist at Effectory, will deliver ‘How do I retain my talent? The secrets of HR revealed’.

She will share insights and key lessons from Effectory’s 25 years of experience as Europe’s leader for continuous employee listening and surveying.

During the HR Quality Mark ceremony, FHRD will be recognising all those organisations that were successful in obtaining the FHRD HR Quality Mark, a standard developed by FHRD which recognises organisations for their effective HR practices. The conference will end with the final keynote ‘Meaningfulness behind life and making it count’ by Keith Marshall, chief philanthropy officer, Sigma Foundation, who will highlight that every individual is responsible to make their own legacy.

One can register for the conference via http://fhrd.org/2021conf. Early bird offers apply until October 8. FHRD would like to thank conference partners Hilton Malta, MAPFRE MSV Life plc, PWC, Shireburn Indigo, Studioseven and Times of Malta for their commitment.