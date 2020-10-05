Malta was one of the EU countries that registered the highest drop in the total retail trade volume over the past 12 months.

According to data published by the statistical office of the EU on Monday, the volume of retail trade in the euro area in August 2020, compared to that of August 2019, increased by 5.9% for non-food products. The volume of retail trade increased by 3.2 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco.

Within this category mail orders and internet increased by 23.8 per cent, while textiles, clothing, footwear decreased by 14.1 per cent.

In the EU, the retail trade volume increased by six per cent for non-food products and by 2.6% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Among member states for which data is available, the highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Belgium (+12.9 per cent), Ireland (+9.8 per cent) and the Netherlands (+8.3 per cent). The largest decreases were observed in Bulgaria (-12.2 per cent), Malta (-7.5 per cent) and Slovenia (-6.6 per cent).

Volume of retail trade up by 4.4% in euro area

Eurostat also provided data comparing figures of July and August, a month marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in several member states.

In August, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade rose by 4.4 per cent in the euro area and by 3.8 per cent in the EU, compared with the previous month, according to estimates.

In July 2020, the retail trade volume fell by 1.8 per cent in the euro area and by 1.2 per cent in the EU.

When comparing figures of last August to that of August in 2019, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index increased by 3.7 per cent in the euro area and by 3.5 per cent in the EU.