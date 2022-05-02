The Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) will be holding its annual HR conference and expo on October 21 at the Hilton Malta, featuring all interests under the HR, training and business management umbrella.

This year’s overall theme, ‘Revitalising HR – Leveraging Employer Branding’ will address how organisations are projecting themselves to attract the right employees.

Employer branding plays a major role in today’s recruitment process and enhances a company’s ability to attract the right talent. As work and everyday life are becoming increasingly intertwined, cultural fit is becoming more important than ever for professionals seeking new roles.

Candidates are increasingly selective when looking for an employer and choose a work organisation in a similar way a consumer chooses a product.

At the same time, employers face bigger challenges in attracting the right mix of talent. Whether they’re struggling with skill shortages in specific job segments or having to deal with a high volume of applicants, the right employer brand provides a vital filter in talent acquisition.

A high level of consistency and clear communication across all interactions with candidates throughout the process is key in shaping the right overall perception of an employer and the role on offer.

Since most COVID-19 restrictions have been removed, a grand event based on previous successful editions is being planned. FHRD will host a line-up of well-established international keynote speakers, together with local talent.

The event will feature a number of preselected interactive workshops and masterclasses on the day. Tickets will be available in the coming weeks. Exhibition stands are also open for sale.

For more information, e-mail events@fhrd.org. Space is limited.