A sharp increase in food prices was confirmed once more by official data on Tuesday, with the National Statistics Office saying that food and non-alcoholic beverages had an annual inflation rate of 10.2per cent in June.

In a statement about the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the NSO said that last month, the annual rate of inflation was 6.1 per cent, up from 5.8 per cent in May. The 12-month moving average rate for June stood at 3.1 per cent.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+1.73 percentage points), while the downward impact was recorded in the Communication Index (-0.05 percentage points).

The NSO said the price of meat accounted for the biggest increase in food prices.

The second and third largest inflation impacts last month were measured in the Restaurants and hotels Index (+1.12 percentage points) and the Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Index (+0.86percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and house maintenance services respectively.