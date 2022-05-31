Although normalising at lower levels from previous months, annual growth in business activity remains above its long-term average, according to the Central Banks business conditions index for April.

This was one of the main points made in the Central Bank’s Economic Update for May.

In it, it also says that according to the European Commission’s confidence survey, economic sentiment in Malta declined in April when compared with a month earlier and stood below its level a year ago.

However, it was still above its long-term average. When compared with March, confidence weakened in the services sector, and to a lesser extent among retailers, and turned negative in the industry. In contrast, sentiment improved among consumers and in construction.

Additional survey information shows that compared to March, a smaller share of respondents in the services and retail sectors, as well as consumers, expected prices to increase in the coming months. Prices were expected to increase in construction in contrast to expectations of lower prices a month earlier. Price expectations in the industry reached a record high.

The European Commission’s uncertainty indicator for Malta fell when compared with March, signalling lower uncertainty. This decrease in uncertainty was largely driven by developments in the industry, and to a smaller degree, in the construction and retail sectors.

In March, industrial production contracted again in annual terms, though at a slower annual rate when compared with February. Meanwhile, the volume of retail trade rose at a faster pace than previously.

The unemployment rate fell marginally from the rate registered in the previous month and remained well below the rate registered a year earlier.

In April, the number of final deeds of sale and promise-of-sale agreements for residential property fell on a year-on-year basis. Both commercial and residential permits rose markedly in March relative to their year-ago levels.

The annual inflation rate based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) stood at 5.4% in April, up from 4.5% in the previous month. Inflation based on the retail price index also rose, reaching 5.7% in April, from 4.4% a month earlier.

In March 2022, the consolidated fund deficit widened compared with a year earlier as expenditure increased at a faster pace than revenue.

Annual growth in residents’ deposits and credit remained strong in March, at 10.1% and 7.7%, respectively.

By the end of the month, 640 facilities were approved and still outstanding in terms of the Malta Development Bank COVID-19 guarantee scheme, corresponding to total sanctioned amounts of €489.3 million.