FHRD will be holding its annual HR conference and expo, entitled ‘HR transformation: Unravelling the future’, on October 23 at the Hilton Conference Centre. The conference will address what the organisation of the future looks like and the reshaping of the HR function to support organisations going through this transformative change.

The event will have a strong line-up of international speakers coming from Grupo Santander, Cisco, HR Forecast, UiPath, PwC Luxembourg and CIPD, together with speakers from local organisations.

The event will also see the participation of a number of high-profile CEOs including Nikhil Patil from GO plc, Andrew Beane from HSBC, Sara Grech from Engel & Volkers Sara Grech and Paulianne Nwoko from Apex Group.

Speakers will be exploring the perceptions of local CEOs vis-à-vis the HR function, their expectations from HR and concluding with insightful learnings and take-aways for the conference delegates.

This year’s theme has been selected since now is the time to act as the HR function is at a crossroads in this evolution, with ageing legacy systems and processes. It is pivotal to meeting the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.

With Malta’s economic growth and influx of foreign companies, it is essential for HR professionals to be proactive in adapting to this transformative change. This year’s conference will address the salient points of how the HR function needs to position itself more strategically, adopting a more integrated model and ultimately creating an innovative employee experience, resulting in organisations being more productive and competitive.

The conference has become Malta’s leading event for all things related to HR, training and business management and a source of continued education, equipping delegates with take-aways that will provide added value to their workplace.

Furthermore, this event provides HR professionals with the opportunity to hear from top international industry experts in the comfort of one’s country during which HR challenges are localised with the aim to provide companies based in Malta with the necessary tools to address the impact the future of work is having on HR.

In line with last year’s turnout, the FHRD expects 500-plus participants from a wide range of organisations, making it an unparalleled opportunity for those working in HR to network. In addition, more than 25 exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services on the day.

Registration and selection of workshops can be done solely online by visiting http://fhrd.org/2019conf. Corporates are also eligible for a discounted group rate and the event is accredited by the Malta Institute of Accountants as per the Accountancy Board’s CPE scheme. For more information, e-mail: events@fhrd.org.