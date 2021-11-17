The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in October was 1.4%, up from 0.7%, the National Statistics Office said.

This was still the lowest annual rate registered in EU states, according to Eurostat. Compared with September, annual inflation rose in all 27 member states.

Eurostat said the euro area annual inflation rate was 4.1% in October 2021, up from 3.4% in September.

The National Statistics Office said Malta's 12-month moving average rate for October stood at 0.3%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index (+0.53 percentage points), while the largest downward impact was recorded in the restaurants and hotels index (-0.38 percentage points.

The leading cause of inflation in the EU was energy.

The HICP measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services.

It is calculated according to rules specified by EU regulations and used to compare the inflation rate across EU states.

A closely related measure of price movements is the retail price index.