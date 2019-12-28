Every year, the Salesian Theatre in Sliema hosts what has become for many a must-see Christmas tradition: the Comedy Knights’ annual satirical sketch show.

This year’s title, Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh, reflects the number of years the Comedy Knights have been producing the show.

As always, this edition promises to be original, topical, on point and, of course, hilarious.

The cast features some of Malta’s strongest comedy performers, as well as characters that have managed to enter local popular culture such as the Bormla Babes, The First Lady and the Sliema Girls.

S vast selection of other sketches inspired by Maltese society and way of life will also be included.

Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh shows run at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema until January 12 (except Tuesday, December 31, January 1 and 6). More information at www.

comedyknights.com. Tickets may be obtained from www.ticketline.com.mt.

Other funny productions to watch

Aladin: Il-Pentow bil-Malti at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, today at 7pm; tomorrow at 2 and 6.30pm, Monday at 7.30pm, on January 4 at 7.30pm an don January 5 at 6.30pm – www.ktrmalta.com, 9999 4987.

Aladdin: The Original Panto at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, today and tomorrow at 3 and 7.30pm; on January 3 at 7.30pm; and on January 4 at 3 and 7.30pm ­– www.madc.com.mt.

The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, today, tomorrow and on Monday at 3 and 8pm; on January 2, 3 and 4 at 3 and 8pm and on January 5 at 3pm – www.teatrumanoel. com.mt, 2124 6389.

L-Imbuljuta at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, today and tomorrow at 8pm – www.kreattivita.org.

Robin u Hood at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, today at 7pm, tomorrow at 3pm – www.activemalta.com.