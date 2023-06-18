On June 20, as part of World Refugee Day, Refugee Week Malta will be ‘marching for peace’.

The annual March for Peace is a silent march calling for peace, which acknowledges all people who have left their home due to conflict.

The event forms part of the larger Refugee Week Malta − an initiative celebrated globally from June 18 to 25, with this year’s festival focusing on the theme of compassion (see also page 33).

In line with this year’s theme, Refugee Week Malta wants to show solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ refugees seeking safety in Malta.

We wish to make more people aware of these current policies and to challenge them together

Malta is considered to be a country with some of the best LGBTIQ+ laws in the EU. However, there are still no clear policies in protecting LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers.

“We wish to make more people aware of these current policies and to challenge them together, so that we truly represent a country with the best LGBTIQ+ laws in the EU,” the organisers say.

On June 20, the March for Peace will start at 6pm at St George Square, Valletta, and continue towards parliament.

The march will end in Freedom Square, in front of parliament.

March for Peace is organised by Dance Beyond Borders in collaboration with MGRM and Young Progressive Beings. Organisations currently endorsing the march are Blue Door Education; African Media Association Malta; YMCA Malta; People for Change Foundation; JRS Malta; Integra Foundation; Ċentru Tbexbix; Inizjamed; Kopin; Spark 15 and UNHCR.