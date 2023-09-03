The 23rd Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo − Annual Restaurant Survey is now open for voting.

From now until September 30, diners are invited to participate in this survey by visiting www.restaurantsmalta.com and sharing their culinary experiences from the past 12 months.

Participants are encouraged to rate their favourite restaurants on three essential aspects of dining out, food, ambience and service, each on a scale of 1-10. Additionally, the survey seeks insights on special categories such as best Maltese food restaurant, best restaurant for business entertainment, best value for money, most romantic restaurant and most child-friendly restaurant.

All participants are invited to share their observations, including witty or informative comments. This could help them win one of the following prizes:

• A luxury two-night stay at the Hilton Malta on a B&B basis;

• One night for two in a deluxe sea view room at Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa, including breakfast and dinner at Atrio Bar & Restaurant;

• One night for two in a superior room, including breakfast, at The Phoenicia Malta;

• Four vouchers of €100 each for the Food Emporium Vini e Capricci by Abraham’s, Gozo;

• A €250 voucher from the exclusive Dical House – Purveyor of the Finest Foods and Beverages;

▪ EcoPro Compact in Chrome with six extra filters worth €114 from Tapp Water (Malta) Ltd;

▪ Two packs of Riedel Veloce Cabernet/Merlot worth €59 (his glass is perfect for full-bodied, complex red wines high in tannin); and

▪ Ten copies of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo 2024 edition, including survey results, for runners-up.

The survey results will determine the prestigious list of the top 150 restaurants, earning them a complimentary listing in the guide.

Furthermore, the top 40 restaurants and special award winners will be honoured at a grand gala awards ceremony in December 2023, marking the launch of the 23rd edition of the guide.

This initiative is possible through a collaborative effort with sponsors and partners, including VisitMalta and Global Payments (Malta).

Visit www.restaurantsmalta.com for more information. Also follow the social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.