On August 25, a unique live concert, Rock in the Forest, promises a fun night of rock and that’ll have everyone in the crowd pulling out their air guitars.

“It all began,” smiles event founder David Perotti, “when my daughter had a new drum set in 2011. I was an enthusiastic guitarist so we decided to host a concert in the garden at home with some friends. We had about 50 visitors, and they loved it.

“Sadly, the neighbours weren’t so sure and even called the police! It was clear that if we were going to hold another concert the following year, we needed to do it somewhere more remote; we chose Chateau Buskett given its beautiful setting, and so, Rock in the Forest was born!”

This atmospheric event has gone from strength to strength ever since and this year, the first supported by Festivals Malta, promises to be another cracker. Last year’s concert was the 10th-anniversary edition.

David Perotti and Franco Aloisio on stage at last year’s event.

Located in Malta’s only wooded area, Chateau Buskett was built on the site of an old hunting lodge dating back to the era of the Grand Masters. As one approaches the venue, heading down towards the outdoor stage, Verdala Palace – the president’s official summer residence – can be seen standing proud over the treetops. Surely, he’ll be listening from his roof terrace?

While most people choose to stand, drink and dance close to the performers, those who wish to sit and dine can pre-book tables and chairs, catering for a variety of group sizes, that are spread out on terraces that fan out from the stage.

The woodland itself is lit up for the occasion in purple, green, blue and red lights, which cast a fairy-tale magic and seems a far cry from the blue seas and golden coastline of the Maltese islands. Instead, amid the glowing trees and lengthening shadows, one will feel as though transported to a refreshingly cool festival deep in the nature of a northern European forest.

The core band, which each year comes together to rehearse several months before the event, comprises guitarists Carl Tanti, Georgius Mifsud (Checkmate MT), Mario Saliba (Bletchley Park, Explicit) and Gianni Zammit, bassist Cliff Smith (Rising Sunset), drummers Kristina Perotti and concert coorganiser Franco Aloisio (who, together with Cliff Smith, was a former member of Corkskrew) and keyboardist Sergio Bellizzi.

Rock in the Forest 2022 group photo with the fans, at Chateau Buskett.

These musicians are joined by resident singers Jeanelle Newell, Sarah De’Marco, Simaria Galea, David Ellul Mercer, Georgius Mifsud and the event founder David Perotti.

That makes it a 14-member act taking to the stage at various times during the concert.

These include this year’s guest star artists Gianni Zammit (RUG) and guitarist Wayne Camilleri, and all the musicians and performers will be on stage at the end of the evening for a rousing finale.

The energetic three-hour line-up ranges from 1960s and 1970s classics to modern and contemporary rock, including popular favourites from Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Blondie, Bryan Adams, U2, Kiss, Paramore, Coldplay and Foo Fighters (a particular favourite for Aloisio, Perotti and their fellow performers).

“We always have some Green Day songs too,” adds Aloisio, “as our singer and guitarist Georgius Mifsud was previously in a Green Day cover band and is a big fan.”

The crowd having a blast during Rock in the Forest 2022.

The songs are almost all in English. However, inspired by the number of Italians and other non-Maltese who come to enjoy the concert each year, Zitti E Buoni makes an appearance, a song with thumping drum beat and full throttle chorus and with which the Italian Rock band Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

The set will also include Muse’s catchy but apocalyptic Uprising and Elton John’s emotionally charged Rocket Man inspired by his monumental Glastonbury performance in June.

“We always try to include covers of singers who have been in the news in recent months for whatever reason, and so listen out for Tina Turner’s rendition of Proud Mary as she goes rollin’ on in people’s memories,” says Aloisio. [Turner died in May.]

“Some songs are faithful to the original,” Aloisio continues, “while others – like the Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams – are our own versions. Other things to keep an ear out for include a brilliant guitar solo in Queen’s I Want It All by guest guitarist Wayne Camilleri, as well as a version of It’s A Kind of Magic based on Queen’s performance of the song during their last tour in 1986, and which will be sung by David Ellul Mercer.”

Gianni Zammit and Wayne Camilleri together with other members of the band will once again be performing on August 25 at Chateau Buskett.

This month’s concert is the 11th edition of Rock in The Forest which raises money for good causes each year. This year’s proceeds will support Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Fundraising Malta which promotes awareness of CF, an inherited disease caused by a faulty gene, and raises money for research projects to develop a cure.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online from showshappening.com/Rock-in-The-Forest/Rock-in-The-Forest or at the door on the night. Early bookings for those who would like a table is advisable. Diners can book a table by sending a private message on #RockintheForest Facebook page or via e-mail to krisper01@outlook.com. Parking is available. Visit facebook.com/rockintheforest for further information.