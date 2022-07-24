Kinemastik programmers EMMA MATTEI and JON BANTHORPE speak to Lara Zammit about this year’s Kinemastik International Short Film Festival, which returns to its original scope and scale, featuring three consecutive nights of international and local short films and music for adults and children alike at the much-loved Garden of Rest in Floriana.

LZ: This is Kinemastik’s 18th short film festival, marking 18 years since the NGO’s inception. How have the past 18 years been for the Kinemastik collective and what can partici­pants expect from the latest edition of the festival?

EM, JB: Kinemastik has survived. We have been fortunate enough to have had the support of Arts Council Malta through the ICO Fund throughout the pandemic, and this meant we were able to work around the challenges to ensure that we continued to produce our festival, albeit in a different format.

We’re about perseverance and adaptability in order to survive; what started out as a small gathering of friends one windy night almost two decades ago has slowly grown into an annual event that is attended by a wide demographic.

Focusing on short film allows us to highlight and celebrate emerging filmmakers and independent productions.

The festival will also feature a string of parties featuring DJs and musicians.

This year we are showcasing award-winning international short films, Maltese films in the It-Talkies section, which will be showing on a loop over both nights, as well as a selection of films that fall outside of the submissions criteria, called Neck of the Woods.

Sunday is dedicated to children’s films, with a festival within a festival that we call Little Rock People.

It’s never too early to be inspired by the importance of film and film making

This year’s jury for the main screen programme consists of Australian-Maltese filmmaker Pia Borg, American-Portuguese filmmaker Fern Silva and Belgian artist and director at a school of arts Koen De Roovere.

LZ: The festival will also feature a string of parties featuring DJs and musicians. What can you tell us about the upcoming line-up?

EM, JB: Friday night will feature the local group Double Standard, followed by our usual roster of deejays – friends of Kinemastik who play at our event each year.

Saturday night will start with a sundowner set from local musical artist Joon, and after the screening, Les Nuits Cosmiques, which is made up of DJs Dean Wengrow, Nigel Baldacchino and Campbell Reid, will keep us all dancing into the night.

LZ: The last day of the festival features the Little Rock People children’s film festival with a programme constructed to inspire and teach. Can you elaborate on the ethos and aim of the children’s festival and why Kinemastik sees important to include children’s content in the festival?

EM, JB: It’s never too early to be inspired by the importance of film and film making, and let kids find a place in that. We are not here to preach – this is a discussion. We champion films that involve young people, that portray their points of view and show them creative avenues to explore and experiment with.

Over the years, we have shown short films that have shocked, disgusted (most popular) and fascinated our audience. In response, we demand that they think, imagine and place themselves at the heart of our Little Rock People Festival.

The Kinemastik International Short Film Festival is supported by Arts Council Malta through the ICO Fund and is sponsored by L.C. Wai­kiki and Marks & Spencer. The festival takes place from July 29-31 at the Garden of Rest in Floriana. Single tickets cost €12, while block tickets cost €20. Tickets for the kids’ festival cost €6 for children and adults alike. Tickets are available online and at the door. Doors open at 6.30pm. For more information visit www.kinemastik.org.