A record sum of €6,630 was raised during an annual summer barbecue in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi.

Organised by Pierre Vella Petroni and Anne Marie Xuereb, this home barbecue initiative started more than a decade ago.

During the event, Fr Martin Micallef, director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, thanked the organisers, helpers, sponsors and the more than 120 friends and relatives who attended the fundraising activity and donated towards this noble cause.

The home, which offers care to people with a disability, requires €13,000 a day to cover running costs.

The main sponsors for this event were Prime Ltd, C. Camilleri & Sons, Ron Axisa, Welbee’s Naxxar, The General Soft Drinks Co. Ltd, Farsons Direct, Vascas Ent Ltd, Bristow Potteries, Provita, Rausi and Co. and Gordon Portelli of Pitkali Malta.