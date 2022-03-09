The fight at the top of the Challenge League is at its climax with only a couple of games to go before the league’s promotion and relegation candidates are finalised.

Last weekend, Pembroke Athleta became the first team to win promotion to the Premier League and now the battle centers between Żejtun Corinthians who lie in joint second, level on 34 points with Naxxar Lions, the latter having a game in hand.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Corinthians coach Orosco Anonam believes the time for beautiful football is over, as their faith rests upon the dropped points of their rivals.

