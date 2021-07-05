Another dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, the same number as on Sunday.

The health authorities had one patient had recovered, leaving 79 active cases. 2,235 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours. The number of swab tests since the virus was first detected in Malta in February 2020 is currently 998,866 and will surpass a million in the coming days.

Vaccination jabs increased to 685,024 over the past 24 hours, with 336,800 people now fully vaccinated.