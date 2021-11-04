Another 18 cars stolen in Canada have been discovered in shipping containers en route to Abu Dhabi, Malta Customs have said.

The seizure is part of an auto theft investigation dubbed Operation Crockpot that investigates vehicles stolen in violent car jackings in York, Canada to be sold overseas.

So far 42 have been found by the Malta Customs.

Nine people have been arrrested and charged in Canada in connection with the thefts.

Malta Customs said on Thursday that officials, through their scanning equipment, intercepted:

five Ford F150,

a Ford F250,

two Lexus RX35,

two Jeep Gran Cherokee,

a Jeep Wrangler,

two Honda CRV,

a Chrysler,

a Chevrolet Taho,

two Dodge Dura

and a Range Rover.

They were hidden in ten 40-foot containers en-route to Abu Dhabi.

Police and the Canadian authorities have been informed about the find.