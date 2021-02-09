A face mask project by a sea rescue NGO to help protect migrant and vulnerable people in Malta from COVID-19 has received 1,900 new eco-friendly masks created by a well-known fashion designer, local tailors, taxi drivers and other Maltese volunteers.

The latest phase of the initiative means almost 10,000 masks have been delivered through the project so far, after 6,610 masks were distributed in the first round during 2020, and more than 2,500 delivered in the second round.

The MOAS initiative has been supported by local businesses, humanitarian organisations and individuals, including fashion designer Luke Azzopardi who created a mask-making video tutorial for the volunteer team, and Maltese taxi company eCabs, which distributed the materials and helped collect the masks from the volunteers' houses during lockdown.

MOAS director Regina Catrambone thanked the 140 volunteers who dedicated time and effort to the provide, which she said sends a strong message of solidarity to vulnerable people, refugees and asylum seekers in Malta.

“The support received from the Maltese community demonstrates that even in these challenging times, people here recognise the importance of providing support and help for all who face extreme difficulties.”

The latest batch of masks - of which over 1,600 are for adults and 282 for children – was delivered by MOAS to AWAS - the government agency responsible for the well-being of asylum seekers in Malta.

All masks are environmentally friendly. They are made from washable and reusable cotton and use a triple layer of fabric for greater protective effectiveness.