Twenty people were arrested on the outskirts of Rabat on Thursday night after being found in possession of drugs.
Police said those arrested during the random searches were between 20 and 34 years old and of various nationalities. The drugs included cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, ecstacy and ketamine.
Two men - Maltese and Irish - were arrested on suspicion of trafficking, one having been found with 66 sachets of cocaine.
The arrests follow a similar raid a day earlier, when another 25 people were nabbed in Rabat.
