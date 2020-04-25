Twenty more people have been fined €100 each for breaching social distancing rules in the last 24 hours.

Police are continuing to carry out regular patrols to enforce regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than three people in public places to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, no one was found breaking obligatory quarantine during 589 inspections carried out in the last 24 hours.

Authorities said more than 20,000 inspections have been carried out since mandatory quarantine was introduced for anyone entering the country from overseas.

Over the last day, Malta also took delivery of the first of eight planned consignments of protective clothing for healthcare workers.

The first consignment of around 100 tons arrived on a Qatar Airways flight on Friday, with seven more consignments of similar size still to come.