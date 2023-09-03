The police found another 23 people living in Malta without the necessary permits on Sunday as part of a sweep they are carrying out against irregular migration.

In a statement on Sunday, they said the migrants were found in streets and residences in Ħamrun and Santa Vener where officers from several units assisted by members of the Detention Services carried out searches.

The migrants were taken to a Detention Centre for their deportation process to be embarked upon.

Officers carrying out searches. Video: CMRU, Malta Police Force

The police said they have also concluded the deportation process of other migrants found living in Malta irregularly in the past weeks.

They said that this police work was a clear message in favour of law and order, as well as a preventive measure.

Police investigations are continuing.