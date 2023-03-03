Another 23 people living in Malta irregularly were apprehended by the police on Thursday.

They are from Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria and Mali.

They were taken to a detention centre for the process relating to their dismissal from Malta to be embarked upon.

The police said on Friday the migrants were found during raids relating to irregular migration in several localities including Marsa, Pietà, Buġibba, Santa Venera, Paola and Marsascala.

They said the inspections will continue in the coming days and weeks.