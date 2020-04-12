Another 28 patients have recovered from COVID-19 coronavirus, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Sunday.
Some good news on #Easter Sunday. Another 28 patients #recovered from covid-19. 🌈 44 in total in #Malta and #Gozo. #Stayin #Staysafe— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) April 12, 2020
Sixteen patients had recovered up to Friday.
Malta confirmed 20 new COVID cases on Saturday, raising the total since March 7 to 370.
Three have died.
