Another three people have been caught breaching mandatory quarantine.

If found guilty by a court, they will be fined €3,000 each.

The government said 422 inspections in Malta and 38 in Gozo were carried out in the last hours.

A total of 24 fines have been given so far.

Another 320 inspections in Malta and 150 in Gozo were carried out on catering

establishments such as restaurants, bars, kiosks and cinemas, which have been ordered to remain closed

No infringements were found during any of these inspections.

Reports of such establishments which are still open should be made on 2169 2447, or by email on tourismcovid-19helpline@visitmalta.com .

In all, more than 2,600 inspections were carried out in Malta.

Take-aways and delivery establishments are exempt from the measures ruling the closing of eating establishments.