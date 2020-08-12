Malta continued to register double-digit new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 49 new patients tested positive for the virus.

According to the health authorities’ daily Facebook update, six cases are part of the Mount Carmel Hospital cluster, four cases from the Jurassic Park crew cluster and three cases are from the Balzan football club cluster.

It is not known how many of the remaining cases are sporadic, since the health authorities said contact tracing is still ongoing for the rest of the cases.

A further three patients recovered overnight, bringing the total of active cases to 486. Despite the recoveries, the figure is still the highest ever since the outbreak hit the island in March.

The positive cases were detected from a record 2,200 swab tests. This was the first time that more than 2,000 tests were carried out overnight.

In a statement, the Health Ministry appealed for responsibility and to stop speculation in numbers and the spread fake news, alarming people unnecessarily.

To this point, there were no patients in intensive therapy and everyone should be cautious in their comments on patients in a critical condition, it said.

The ministry thanked health workers for doing everything possible to fight the pandemic.

Swabbing was one of the most effective measures against the spread of COVID-19 because positive cases would be isolated and people who would have been in contact with them placed in quarantine, reducing the spread.

Times of Malta is informed there are currently seven patients at Mater Dei though their condition is good. No information on the remaining cases has been provided, though the health authorities had previously said the majority of patients are doing well and were being monitored at home.

The latest figures were announced just hours after the doctors’ association said they would extend industrial action planned until today to Friday, giving the government an ultimatum to act.

The government has yet to react, though Prime Minister Robert Abela was adamant on Tuesday that the COVID-19 situation in Malta is under control, with most patients having only “mild” symptoms.

Despite the Prime Minister’s assertion, Malta continued to be booted off several countries’ safe travel lists.

As of Wednesday morning, those travelling back from the island to the Netherlands, Italy's Puglia region, Greece, Slovenia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia must self-quarantine upon their return.

