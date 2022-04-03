Another 607 new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight, according to data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.

The data revealed that two people died while infected with the virus in the previous 24 hours. No information about the victims was made available.

There are currently 6,910 active cases, a record for 2022 so far.

That data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care – arguably the most important metric in measuring the threat posed by the pandemic.

According to data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of last week Malta had the lowest rate of COVID-related ITU occupancy across the EU.

Health Ministry officials stopped publishing daily COVID-19 updates abruptly on Monday, one day after Labour’s electoral victory. No explanation was given for the sudden change.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has indicated that he wants to phase out all COVID-19 restrictions and leave it up to people to choose how to safeguard their health.