A 67-year-old man has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

He was admitted to hospital on October 2 and tested positive on Sunday. He had other medical conditions.

The man is the 43rd to die while diagnosed with COVID-19. Another 67-year-old died on Sunday.

The MAM doctors' union early on Monday demanded tougher government action to control the spread of the virus, warning that the Intensive Therapy Unit is filling up.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences to the victim's family and urged all to wash hands frequently, wear masks and keep a physical distance.