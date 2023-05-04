In Malta, a building is never a building – probably because of limited space, or simply because buying property is one of the most secure investments one can make on the island, property comes with many strings attached. And it does not help that many times, property, construction and real estate are thrown in the same bag.

And property is always in the news. A cursory search on timesofmalta.com will list various articles, contributions and opinions, all focusing on property – from whether clients are willing to pay more for sustainable property, and whether the construction industry is in need of urgent transformation, to warnings about a potential slowdown in the property market – reports which share the same column space with statistics showing the industry’s record performance in recent months – and changes in planning regulations.

It is a complex narrative – in part also due to the fact that the industry not only affects those directly operating in it, but has a spillover effect on other industries that service it, from manufacturing and energy to financial services.

And the narrative won’t be getting any simpler, because the sector will continue to affect most people, families and businesses.

What is certain, however, is that the real estate market in Malta has, in recent years, become a significant contributor to Malta’s economy, and has, on many fronts, improved its professional standing to offer a high standard of service to property owners and clients, in both the residential and commercial contexts of the industry. This is in large part due to a number of key industry players.

One of these is Agora Estates plc. The holding company and financing arm of the Agora Group, Agora Estates plc is a property development and management group overseeing residential and commercial projects in Malta. Founded in 2011 by James Zammit, in these past 12 years the company has grown into a group of professionals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the investment, development and management of residential and commercial properties. Indeed, nowadays Agora Estates plc boasts an attractive portfolio for rental investment and capital appreciation.

“Agora Estates plc is a testament to how dedication and experience can transform a property development and management group into a successful investment powerhouse with an impressive portfolio and commitment to sustainability," said James Zammit, as he explained how this is Agora’s long term vision.

Agora’s commitment to continue developing the real estate market in Malta to a standard of excellence is strongly built on the company’s three key values, which inform all functions of the company. The first value – speed – shows the company’s commitment to get things done as quickly as possible, and then find a way to do it even quicker. The second value – trust – shows the company’s willingness to invest in building partnerships with customers based on trust. And the third value – accountability – means that the company takes responsibility for all its actions.

These values inform Agora Estates plc’s mission to become a recognised leader in the industry, through its commitment to positive change and innovation in the investment, development and management of real estate in Malta.