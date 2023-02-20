The 6th and the 7th meeting of the season which were held during the weekend heralded the start of the South Region Local Council Championship for class Premier trotters with four heats on a short distance of 2140m. These heats were won by Blackaro, Swedish newcomer Gambit Brodde, Damour Jiel, and Charming Soldier.

From the class Premier heats twelve trotters made it to the final stage. The early leader of the first heat, Caviar Du Vivier (Ludvic Ghigo) ran out of steam when the front horses turned for their final straight. This was overtaken by Blackaro (Dylan Gatt) which took its first win in Malta by a length from Firejack De Viette (Caillin Borg) and Hunter Montana (Tony Demanuele). Caviar Du Vivier had to settle for fourth place.

Swedish debutante Gambit Brodde (Julian Farrugia) was unchallenged for most of the 2140m distance of the second class Premier heat. Farrugia’s trotter past the finishing post first easily by a length and a half from Infinite Knight (Charles Degiorgio), Viking’s Topline (Eugenio Bondin), and Tzatziki (Paul Galea).

