A 91-year-old woman died while being positive to COVID-19 overnight bringing the number of coronavirus-positive deaths up to 456, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a further 24 people tested positive for the virus, while another 43 recovered overnight.

This means there are currently 554 active cases in Malta.

There are currently 21 patients at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are receiving intensive care.

According to European data, for the first time in months, the COVID-19 infection rate among people aged 80 and over in Malta is higher than in the younger age groups.

Vaccination

So far, health authorities have administered 812,828 COVID vaccine doses.

Of these, 5,389 were booster doses.

The health authorities will start administering the influenza vaccine to the vulnerable from the third week of October, with no gap necessary between the flu jab and the COVID-19 booster dose.