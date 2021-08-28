An 85-year-old woman died while positive to COVID-19 overnight, the health authorities said, bringing the number of deaths from the virus so far up to 440.

In their daily update, the authorities said 49 new cases were reported overnight as 52 other patients recovered.

The new cases, found from 3,249 swab tests, bring the number of active cases to 636.

Of these, 32 are at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is receiving intensive care.

Vaccinations

So far, a total of 411,798 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In all, 795,190 Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab doses have been administered.

Vaccination is open to walk-in patients at a centre at the University of Malta. Gozitan residents who wish to be vaccinated in Gozo can call 145 to receive an appointment on the island.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday Malta has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 90%.

He said the government is considering giving booster doses to those aged over 70. He had previously announced an additional dose of the vaccine for the immuno-compromised and those in homes for the elderly from mid-September.