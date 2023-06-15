While Maltese athletes have recently registered success at the GSSE in Malta, Maltese players are also keeping the flag flying high abroad.

The U-20 Team of Stirling Uni FC has just won the League Cup East in Scotland, beating League 1 Academy team Edinburgh FC 2-0.

Maltese trio Sebastian Cassar-Torregiani, Adam Buttigieg and Beppe Giordmaina all played their part both in the final and also throughout the whole competition season for Stirling Uni FC.

This closes off a fantastic year for Stirling Uni FC where this season they reached unprecedented levels in the history of their club.

The first team won the UK Premier BUCS North, as well as they lifted the Queen’s Shield Scottish Cup. They also managed a top-four position in the Lowland League just behind Spartans, Rangers B, and Celtic B.

