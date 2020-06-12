Another five patients tested positive for coronavirus overnight while no patients recovered, according to data released on Friday.

This brings the total active cases to 36. A total of 1,121 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

The figure follows a similar one on Thursday, when five new cases were registered. The patients formed part of a known cluster of 13 positive cases.

It is the highest registered figure since May 23, when nine new cases were reported.

So far 645 COVD-19 cases have been reported in Malta, nine of whom died in the past weeks.

At the moment 19 COVD-19 patients are receiving care in hospitals, while one patient is being treated at the ITU.

The data was uploaded on Facebook by the health authorities, as the live-streamed updates by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci were stopped last week.

