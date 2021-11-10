A huge Christmas Tree made up of glass bottles will be set up at the main square in for the second consecutive year. Volunteers have already started mounting the steel structure of the tree.

Għajnsielem Local Council is asking all those who could help by collecting glass bottles and leave them by the side of the parish church near the Radio Lauretana studios. The glass containers (the size of wine bottles) must be blue, yellow and brown in colour, while beer bottles must be green and brown.

This time, the organisers are trying to improve on last year’s Christmas Tree. The 2020 tree, dedicated to the heroes and victims of COVID-19, was 19 metres high and having 4,500 glass bottles.

Its widest part measured over eight metres. The tree was wrapped with more than 700 metres of wiring for more than 7,000 light bulbs.