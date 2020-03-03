A five-storey block of flats to be constructed in Gozo will overshadow a neighbouring Grade 1 protected windmill, in the second recent case of this kind on the island.

The apartment complex next to the Ta’ Fortun windmill in Victoria is to be called The Carob – after the iconic tree which was uprooted as part of the excavation process.

Two weeks ago, Times of Malta reported the criticism unleashed by another five-storey block that overshadows the Ta’ Marżiena windmill, also in Victoria and scheduled as Grade One.

The latest development was highlighted by Gozitan conservationist Daniel Cilia, who criticised the Planning Authority for giving the go-ahead to applicant Anthony Ellis and architect Emanuel Vella.

The planned block of flats.

It is understood the windmill is about 15 metres high and the development beside it will be 17.5 metres high.

Cilia described the Planning Authority as a “sham”. He said: “Another Gozitan Grade One windmill will soon disappear behind a five-storey apartment block which will practically cover it altogether!”

Ta’ Fortun is one of two windmills scheduled as Grade One buildings in 2012, granting them the highest level of protection available.

This protection applies both to the listed building and its immediate surroundings, preventing alterations.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had initially asked for photomontages after raising concerns about the planned building’s proximity to the windmill and location in an Urban Conservation Area.

However, the PA’s case officer said this task was not carried out because the vantage point from which the montages would be taken was on land that could be developed.

Along with the development itself, Cilia also criticised the removal of the old carob tree, which is classified as a protected species in certain areas like open spaces and green enclaves.

However, the Environment and Resources Authority said the tree in question is not protected because it is in a development zone.

Both the architect, Emanuel Vella, and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage were contacted for comment.