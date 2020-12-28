Golden State Warriors center Marquese Chriss broke his right leg in practice in Chicago and will require surgery, the NBA team said Sunday, yet another injury blow to a team trying to return to title contender status.

The Warriors said Chriss suffered a right ankle injury and fibular fracture in practice on Saturday as the team prepared for their game on Sunday against the Bulls.

“He will undergo surgery in the coming days and a timeline for his return will be determined after that,” the Warriors said in a statement.

Chriss, the number eight selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, played for three teams in his first three seasons before signing with the Warriors in training camp last year.

