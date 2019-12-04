Civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice along with Manueldelia.com have called another national protest in Valletta on Sunday afternoon and again called on Joseph Muscat to immediately leave office.

The groups, which have held protests in Valletta almost every day, said on Wednesday that court evidence by Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot, continued to reveal the 'mafia network' at Castille.

The groups said they were strongly reiterating their called for Joseph Muscat to leave office immediately.

"Joseph Muscat has reduced the highest office in Malta to a cesspit of murderous mafia plots" the groups said.

They also insisted that the police should investigate and act against Dr Muscat himself as well as former chief of staff Keith Schembri, former security official Kenneth Camilleri, staff members Neville Gafa and Sandro Craus, and Robert Agius and Adrian Agius, all mentioned in Mr Theuma's testimony. Adrian and Robert Agius were named as having allegedly supplied the bomb which killed Caruana Galizia.

The groups also called on the police to explain what investigations have been carried out by the economic crimes unit and whether Brian Tonna and Karl Cini from Nexia BT were being investigated. (Nexia was mentioned as having set up secret Panama companies for Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi)

The groups said Sunday's protest in Valletta will be held at 4pm. They invited other NGOs to join.

Thousands of people attended a similar protest last Sunday.