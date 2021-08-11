Maltese Hillclimb drivers Didier Bugeja and Darren Camilleri took part in the 10th Edition of the Morano Campotenese Hillclimb in Calabria last weekend.

The track is 7100 meters long with 574 meters difference in altitude and an average inclination of 5,33%. Camilleri had to retire earlier than planned due to some minor mechanical failures.

Bugeja, after the previous weekend raced the 4150 metres long track in the 7th Round of the prestigious Italian Hillclimb Championship and finished in 3rd place in Gubbio, fearlessly once again faced Italian racing drivers at Morano.

Once again Bugeja finished third, with a time of three minutes 38 seconds – only four seconds behind Alessi Rosario, also on Peugeot 106.

