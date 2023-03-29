The two Maltese teams participating in the EBA Nations Cup enjoyed a very positive day in Bridlington on Tuesday.

In the men’s category, Malta got three wins from as many games when they beat Gibraltar 19-6, Mexico 20-5 and South Africa 19-6.

In the Seniors’ category, the Maltese had a win and a loss as after beating Catalonia 16-4, then lost to Scotland 15-10.

Meanwhile, in the third round of the senior singles competition, Lee Grima lost against Gordy Bird, of Wales, 5-3.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt