Another steel deck section of the new Blata l-Bajda footbridge is being lifted in place tonight, Infrastructure Malta said on Facebook.

The €2 million pedestrian and cycling bridge links Ħamrun, Marsa and Floriana. It was first announced by Infrastructure Malta in November 2018.

The bridge, which is part-financed through EU funds, will provide a safer and quicker arterial road crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, replacing the existing pelican lights. It will also create direct links between the five bus stops (Blata l-Bajda 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) located at either side of these busy arterial roads, making it easier for passengers to change buses on their way to and from many locations in the south of Malta.

The structure also includes passenger lifts and stairs, to ensure it is accessible and comfortable to everyone.

Infrastructure Malta’s contractors began building the bridge’s steel deck in the second half of 2019, as works at the site itself continued.

Workers drilled 21 cores several storeys deep into the ground to cast the concrete piles serving as foundations for the bridge structures. Workers also built pillars, abutments, ramps, stairways and lift shafts.

The bridge started taking shape last week when two sections were put in place.